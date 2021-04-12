People of Daska voted against ‘mafias’: Mariyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Mariyum Aurangzeb has termed the party’s victory in Daska’s by-polls as a testimony of “triumph” of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and Shahbaz Sharif’s public service in the province.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, she maintained that the people of Daska voted against the “mafias” of flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine, adding, “in fact, it was referendum against the “vote stealers” and a call for them to go to their homes.”

She claimed that if the elections are held free and fair, every vote would be polled for PML-N.

She was hopeful that the era of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would soon come again, adding that the economy of the country would be placed on the track once the

PML-N comes into power again.

She maintained that the people of Daska have rejected those who are responsible for the current inflation and price hike. She said that according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there was 18 percent increase in inflation.

She pointed out that that the people of Daska had exercised their right to vote on February 19 despite all the all fears created to prevent voters from casting their vote.

However, she added that an effort was made to manipulate the results by kidnapping the election staff.

“The people of Daska on April 10 just rejected those who raised the inflation rate from 3 to 18 percent.

They rejected those who pushed Pakistan into debt of Rs 14000 billion. The people rejected those who sold out Kashmir to Modi. They rejected those who have mortgaged the SBP to the IMF,” she maintained, adding the rulers have now lost all the moral grounds to remain in power anymore.

The PML-N spokesperson said that after Daska, Nowshera, Sindh, Balochistan, Khushab and Wazirabad, now the people of Karachi will also vote against inflation.

She also urged the people of NA-249 Karachi to vote for Miftah Ismail.

