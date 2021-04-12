ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People of Daska voted against ‘mafias’: Mariyum

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Mariyum Aurangzeb has termed the party’s victory in Daska’s by-polls as a testimony of “triumph” of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and Shahbaz Sharif’s public service in the province.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, she maintained that the people of Daska voted against the “mafias” of flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine, adding, “in fact, it was referendum against the “vote stealers” and a call for them to go to their homes.”

She claimed that if the elections are held free and fair, every vote would be polled for PML-N.

She was hopeful that the era of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would soon come again, adding that the economy of the country would be placed on the track once the

PML-N comes into power again.

She maintained that the people of Daska have rejected those who are responsible for the current inflation and price hike. She said that according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there was 18 percent increase in inflation.

She pointed out that that the people of Daska had exercised their right to vote on February 19 despite all the all fears created to prevent voters from casting their vote.

However, she added that an effort was made to manipulate the results by kidnapping the election staff.

“The people of Daska on April 10 just rejected those who raised the inflation rate from 3 to 18 percent.

They rejected those who pushed Pakistan into debt of Rs 14000 billion. The people rejected those who sold out Kashmir to Modi. They rejected those who have mortgaged the SBP to the IMF,” she maintained, adding the rulers have now lost all the moral grounds to remain in power anymore.

The PML-N spokesperson said that after Daska, Nowshera, Sindh, Balochistan, Khushab and Wazirabad, now the people of Karachi will also vote against inflation.

She also urged the people of NA-249 Karachi to vote for Miftah Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PMLN triumph Daska Daska by elect Daska NA 75 Mariyum

People of Daska voted against ‘mafias’: Mariyum

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.