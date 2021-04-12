TCL Pakistan opens second flagship store in Karachi

KARACHI: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 TV brand has opened its second flagship store in Karachi. The newly-launched flagship store is located at main Tariq Road. TCL stores aim to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to its consumers as they venture out to buy new electronics. To celebrate the grand opening, TCL brand is offering exclusive discounts, offers and gifts with every purchase.

Sharing his views on the launch of the store, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand’s commitment to making the best technology readily available all across the country.”—PR

