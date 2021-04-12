Mixed trend in prices of essential food items

PESHAWAR: A mixed trend in prices of essential commodities including live chicken/meat, farm eggs, sugar, flour, vegetable, fruits and others was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken/meat dropped at Rs236 per kilogramme from Rs251 per kilogramme in the retail market, while prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as available within range of Rs180-190 and Rs200 per dozen in the retail market.

Gram flour (baisen), which is the most used item in Ramazan, was available at Rs140-160 per kilogramme against the price of Rs120 kg in the previous week, according to the survey.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs130-140 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs110 per litre, while yogurt was available at Rs90-100 and Rs130-140 per kilogramme in the local market.

Butchers are continuously charged with artificial rates as cow meat was available at Rs500-550 and Rs600 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs370 per kilogramme. Minced meat was being sold at Rs500 per kilogramme against Rs450 per kilogramme, showing an increase of Rs50 per kilogramme in the local market.

The survey noticed that the price of sugar also plummet in the local market as available Rs90 per kilogramme against the price of Rs100 per kilogramme in the retail market, while sugar was available at Rs80 per kilogramme in utility stores. In the wholesale market, a 50 kg sugar bag is being sold at Rs4700.

Price of mixed and fine flour was remained high-side as a 20 KG bag of mixed flour was being sold within range of Rs1200-1250 while fine flour 20-KG bag available at Rs1300-1350 in the retail market, whereas maida is being sold at Rs75 per kilogramme, the survey witnessed.

Ahead of the month of Ramazan, the prices of fresh fruits have become dearer in the local market. According to the survey, apple price has sharply risen as being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs250 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs120 per kilogramme in the previous week.

Similarly, a dozen bananas sold at Rs100-120 against the price of Rs60-70 per dozen in the last week. Strawberry is being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme, watermelon at Rs60 per kilogramme, melon at Rs80-100 per kilogramme, guava at Rs120 per kilogramme and others.

A mixed trend in vegetable prices was witnessed in the local market. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs60 per kilogram against the Rs100 per in the previous week Onion was available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme Ginger is being sold at Rs400-450 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs380 per kilogramme in the last week.

Garlic was available within a range of Rs200-250 per kilogramme in the local market. Green chili is being sold at Rs120-150 per kilogramme. Lemon was being sold at Rs140-160 per kilogramme. Cucumber was being sold at Rs50 per kilogramme.

Lady-finger is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme against the price of Rs200, bitter gourds {Karela] peas at Rs150 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, red colored potatoes at Rs50-70 per kilogramme, white-colored potatoes at Rs40 per kilogramme, tori at Rs80 per kilogramme, kado at Rs100 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs50 per KG, cabbage at Rs70 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs40 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs50 per kilogramme, French bean at Rs150-200 per kg,

No change was witnessed in prices of pulses/food grains. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while tota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme. Prices of cooking oil/ghee were also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white chana available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

