SNGPL disconnects illegal gas connections in Karak

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has disconnected more than 266 illegal gas connections during a crackdown in district Karak.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 1150 feet long gas pipeline network, 226 illegal gas connections during an ongoing operation in the district Karak.

As per details, a major operation against illegal gas connections was launched under supervision of Engineer SNGPL Karak, district administration and police, which lasted from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM in the city of the district Karak.

During the operation, it was unearthed that gas was being supplied through 266 illegal connections from the six inch main pipeline as well as one inch and half inch etc, which had been disconnected.

The press release said that illegal connections were creating hurdles in smooth supply of gas to legitimate gas consumers. In this regard, SNGPL In-charge, Engineer Adnan Kakakhel said that the operation will continue until the complete removal of all illegal gas connections. The senior official revealed the electricity is being supplied through gas generators to shopping markets by some people so the action will be soon launched against them and will give them fines according to the rules.

