Cops submit applications at Police Welfare Centre

RAWALPINDI: As many as 15,400 cops had submitted applications at Police Welfare Centre, established here to provide relief to the police personnel and 90 percent issues of the cops have been resolved.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police Department on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas is making all out efforts to resolve issues of the cops, submit applications at Rawalpindi Police Welfare Centre.

He informed that 15,400 cops had submitted applications at the centre here for resolution of their departmental issues since August 2020, the centre was established.

According to CPO, the constabulary is the real face of the police department which represents the police department by its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, highways or other points.

In order to further enhance their performance, it was decided to set up Police Welfare Centre in the style of Police Service Centre to provide quick and expeditious relief to the police personnel regarding departmental issues as each application has to be solved within stipulated time frame, he added.