ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rescuers work to free 21 trapped in flooded China mine

  • Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.
AFP 11 Apr 2021

BEIJING: Rescuers were working Sunday to reach 21 workers trapped in a coal mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region after flooding cut power underground and disrupted communications, state media reported.

The accident happened in Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi County on Saturday evening, when staff were carrying out upgrading works at the site, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Eight of the 29 workers who were at the scene have been rescued from the mine, according to preliminary reports.

Rescuers had ascertained the location of 12 of the 21 trapped miners, broadcaster CCTV said, but it was unclear in they were in the same location.

They were trying to pump water from the flooded shaft and have been piping air into the mine.

Pipes were being laid but the pumping operation was going to be challenging, CCTV said.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In January, 22 workers were trapped in a mine in east China's Shandong province after an explosion damaged the entrance, leaving workers stuck underground for about two weeks.

Eleven men were pulled out alive, 10 died and one miner remained unaccounted for.

In December, 23 miners died after being trapped underground in the southwest city of Chongqing -- just months after 16 others died from carbon monoxide poisoning at another coal mine in the city.

China Chongqing CCTV Carbon monoxide Xinjiang region Hutubi County Fengyuan coal mine

Rescuers work to free 21 trapped in flooded China mine

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters