Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,855
11 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,855 to 2,998,268, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 104 to 78,353.
