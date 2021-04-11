ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola says Leeds loss does not overshadow Man City achievements

  • "It's part of the game. In the last 10 minutes they had other chances. They are fast and can do it. When they defend in the way they were doing, you have to stop them running," he said. "We didn't do that.
Reuters 11 Apr 2021

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team's 2-1 Premier League home defeat to 10-man Leeds United on Saturday will not cast a shadow over their superb season.

League leaders City were left stunned when Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas scored the winner late on to hand Guardiola's side only their second defeat in 29 matches in all competitions this season.

"What happens when you lose games is that you realise how difficult what we have done so far is. You realise how difficult it is to win 27 in 29 games," Guardiola, whose side have 74 points from 32 matches, told reporters.

City need 11 points to secure their third league title in four years. Guardiola said they would look to respond in their remaining matches.

"The Premier League must still be won. We need points still because our opponents can win all their games," Guardiola said.

"Now we need to do it again. Three of the next four games are like finals, in the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup. "We have incredible confidence in the guys. Defeat sometimes is necessary to understand how difficult what we have done is and what we have to do to move forward."

Guardiola, whose team carry a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, said City did not create enough chances for the forwards against Leeds.

"It's part of the game. In the last 10 minutes they had other chances. They are fast and can do it. When they defend in the way they were doing, you have to stop them running," he said. "We didn't do that.

"We're going to rest and prepare two days for the game in Dortmund and decide on how we're going to play."

Premier League Pep Guardiola Borussia Dortmund Leeds United Stuart Dallas

Guardiola says Leeds loss does not overshadow Man City achievements

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters