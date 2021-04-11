ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Pakistan

Crime rate increases to an alarming level in Capital

Fazal Sher 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Crime rate in the capital city has increased to an alarming level during the last week, as armed robbers and car lifters struck at over 60 different localities depriving citizens of their vehicles and valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 30 cases of car lifting, 11 cases of snatching at gunpoint and 20 cases of robbery and burglary reported to the city's various police stations during the last week.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active in areas within the limits of Ramna, Industrial Area, Koral, Sihala, Lohi Bher, Aabpara, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

The gangs of motor vehicle thieves were active in the limits of Ramna police station as auto thieves stole or snatched 10 vehicles from the same jurisdiction and armed robbers struck at places. Two suspects, Sadia and Humara have allegedly stole cash and other valuables form the house of Rafaqa Ali in Sector G-11/1 worth Rs 0.9 million in the limits of Ramna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Crime rate increases to an alarming level in Capital

