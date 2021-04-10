ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek PM demands swift probe into journalist's murder

  • A police source told AFP the 52-year-old journalist had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
AFP 10 Apr 2021

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday called for the "swift resolution" of a probe into a crime journalist's shock murder, condemned by leading EU officials, political parties and unions.

"On (the PM's) express orders, the investigation will be expedited to the maximum degree," Citizen's Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told reporters after being summoned to an emergency meeting by Mitsotakis.

Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and ran the news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times Friday as he got out of his car outside his house in the southern Athens district of Alimos, witnesses said.

He had just returned home from work.

A police source told AFP the 52-year-old journalist had been shot by two men on a motorbike. Seventeen bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

The police minister called the murder "a heinous crime", adding that "the victim's status as a journalist gives the case particular importance."

The murder was rapidly condemned Friday by the European Commission and the Council of Europe commissioner for human rights.

"Murdering a journalist is a despicable, cowardly act," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.

"Europe stands for freedom. And freedom of press may be the most sacred of all. Journalists must be able to work safely. My thoughts are with the family of George Karaivaz. I hope the criminals are soon brought to justice," she said.

Karaivaz had worked for some of Greece's leading newspapers and TV channels in a 32-year career.

"(He) was one of the most experienced crime reporters in the field... and was held in high regard by colleagues," the Esiea union of Athens daily newspaper journalists said in a statement.

The federation of Greek police officers said Karaivaz was personally interested in improving working conditions for law enforcement and was "strongly critical of anybody" standing in their union's way.

While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are rare.

Some journalists request police protection after receiving threats, but Karaivaz was unguarded.

"It was not his style to request protection," a police officer who knew Karaivaz well told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Karaivaz had recently been investigated by Greek justice over allegedly taking money from a reformed gangster who was murdered in 2019.

He had angrily denied any wrongdoing, and had written articles hinting at corruption within the police force on which he was scheduled to testify.

The shooting occurred at a time when Greek authorities had been criticised for allocating police guards to a controversial TV presenter.

In July, tabloid newspaper editor Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.

The case is still under investigation.

In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was gunned down outside his home but the case was never solved.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis Investigation Michalis Chrysohoidis journalist's murder

Greek PM demands swift probe into journalist's murder

Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar

PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election

Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters