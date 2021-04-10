DRAP allows IDC, Shifa International Hospital to resume COVID-19 vaccination after verification of cold chain monitoring

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed Shifa International Hospital and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) to resume administration of coronavirus vaccination.

DRAP had authorized AGP Limited to be the first company to import Sputnik-V vaccine in Pakistan for private sales. On April 7, DRAP had stopped both the centers from administering Sputnik V supplied by AGP Limited. In a letter, DRAP stopped both the centers, saying that they deviated from the recommended storage temperature of the vaccine.

“Critical observations regarding deviation from recommended storage temperature (-18c and below) which is mandatory to ensure safety and efficacy of the said biological product and absence of documentary evidence regarding authorized distributor/ vaccine centres has been reported to the higher authorities,” DRAP said.

However, now DRAP has allowed both the organizations to continue the administration of the Sputnik vaccine. DRAP asked the centers to take necessary measurements to ensure documentation of storage conditions in accordance with the Emergency Use Authorzation.

DRAP has also advised that both centers train their employees in handling the temperature of sensitive products.