Smart Agriculture, AI: UET-ARAL inks MoU with Xypher Technologies

PESHAWAR: The Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Xypher Technologies, Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the fields of Smart Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Tahir Khan, Director National Centre in Robotics and Automation and Faisal Yaseen, CEO Xypher Technologies, Islamabad in the presence of Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor UET Peshawar and senior officials, according to press release issued here on Friday.

The ARAL and Xypher Technologies will work together in the fields of smart agriculture and precision farming by applying AI. Faisal Yaseen, CEO Xypher Technologies has already produced a first of its kind product, Block TrEx which is a food traceability application relevant for the food value chain industry.

Xypher Technologies is already working in seven districts including D I Khan, Manshera, Chakwal and Sindh etc and providing services to the farmers and producers. He further said this product will help the farmers to keep record of their activities in relevant fields while embedding the IoT and AI are the key common areas where UET Peshawar and Xypher Technologies would work together in the agricultural sector such as agricultural sensing towers, agricultural drones and livestock technologies.

