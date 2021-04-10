ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
NA body told: Revamping of railways infrastructure needs billions of dollars

Fazal Sher 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Railway tracks in Pakistan have exceeded their normal age; therefore, billions of dollars would be required for revamping of the country’s dilapidated train infrastructure.

Chief engineer open line Railway Arshad Islam Khattak said while briefing the sub-committee of Standing Committee on Railway held under convener ship of MNA Ramesh Lal.

When Lal asked Khattak about the statement of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Sukkur, in which, he had stated before previous meeting of the committee that Sukkur Railway track was not capable of operating a train over it.

“CEO, the secretary, and the Minister for Railways would be responsible, if any accident occurred on the same track,” Lal further said, while quoting the DS’ statement.

At this, Khattak said that no doubt the Sukkur railway line was also an old track but the department monitors it regularly and the track is capable to operate a train over it.

“My be the DS Sukkur made the statement sensationally,” he said, adding that his department spent over 53 percent to 54 percent funds on Sukkur Railways line.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan said the DS Sukkur had made a very serious statement before the committee. The DS had told the committee that the track was not capable for 60 to 70 trains per day traffic, he said. Khan further said while quoting DS statement that the Railways track of Sukkur be repaired on war footing. He asked the Railways officials that what steps have been taken after the statement of DS.

He further also said no action has been taken over our recommendations regarding evacuation or recovery of Railways land encroached by encroachers in different parts of the city. “I do not know in which gutter our recommendations have gone”, he said. Zafar Zaman Ranjha, secretary Railway Board said an explanation has been sought from DS Sukkur, and a report would be submitted before the committee.

The committee directed Railways officials to ensure execution of recommendation of the committee as well as report regarding the statement of DS Sukkur statement be submitted before it during the next meeting to be held on Friday next. MNA Sabir Hussain, Aftab Jehangir, and senior officials of Railways also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

