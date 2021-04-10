Punjab govt approves 9 development schemes worth Rs1.15bn

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of over Rs1.15 billion.

In this connection, a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party was held here on Friday, which was chaired by Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch. All members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting up-gradation of THQ Hospital in Jaranwala District at the cost of Rs292.818 million, establishment of 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Ghalla Godam, Multan, at the cost of Rs4,511.792 million, widening/ improvement/construction of a road from Piplan to Kallur Kot Road in Tehsil Piplan, including Southern Bye Pass in Mianwali District, at the cost of Rs705.668 million and improvement of drainage network in selected area of Punjab at the cost of Rs18,384.926 million.

