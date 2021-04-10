ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Pakistan

Removal of marriage halls built on amenity plots ordered

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Karachi commissioner to remove all marriage halls built on amenity plots/open areas and also in residential premises. The Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ordered that removal of marriage halls should be done irrespective of any jurisdiction where they may be situated.

According to a written order of the court, the commissioner of Karachi stated that 158 illegally constructed marriage halls have been demolished and operation for demolition of more illegally constructed marriage halls is still continuing.

Meanwhile, the court reserved the decision in a petition related to non-demolition of marriage halls from Korangi Crossing to Nasir Jump. The court reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments from both sides. The counsel for the petitioner, Anwar Mansoor Khan, submitted that the whole road has been declared commercial under the law.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan remarked, “When an area is declared as residential area, its status would remain residential for 150 years.”

He observed that needs and requirements of the area would change when a 30-storeyed building would be raised on a plot, specified for a five-room residential unit. He said that whole Karachi has been changed through this way. The petitioner submitted that Abdullah Haroon Road has also been made commercial through this way. The court reserved the judgment to be announced later.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court marriage halls Justice Gulzar Ahmed plots Justice Ijaz ul Hassan

