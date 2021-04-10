Payment of salaries: LHC CJ asks PBA to submit affidavits

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday directed the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to submit affidavits about payments of salaries to their workers.

The CJ observed that the fasting month of Ramazan was around the corner, so any delay in payment of salaries to media workers would not be tolerated.

The CJ also summoned the provincial secretary information and directed him to appear before the court next week after clearing the outstanding payments.

He also directed the PBA’s counsel to submit affidavits on behalf of the channels about the payment of the salaries to their workers.

PBA had filed a petition for the recovery of the outstanding payment from the Punjab government against the advertisements run on private television channels.

PBA’s counsel contended before the court that the government had been owing over Rs 430 million to TV channels for a long time. He said the non-payment of the amount had been causing financial problems for TV channels as the majority of them were unable to pay salaries to their workers on time. A law officer admitted before the court that the government does owe payments against its advertisements to TV channels. He sought time to present a report and a formula for the payment.

