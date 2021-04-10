NEW YORK: The US Agriculture Department set the prevailing world market price for upland cotton at 64.92 cents per lb, effective from 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, April 9 through midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, April 15. The price is adjusted to US quality and location for Strict Low Middling, 1-1/16 inch upland cotton. The next announcement will be on Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.