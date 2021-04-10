Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
10 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 9, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07488 0.07475 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08525 0.08488 0.23375 0.07913
Libor 1 Month 0.11050 0.11038 0.81400 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14775 0.13525 1.06475 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.18775 0.19975 1.21888 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.21075 0.20125 1.22588 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28675 0.28050 1.05088 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.