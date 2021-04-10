KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (April 9, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 152.92 152.88 152.73 152.52 152.34 152.18 151.94 EUR 182.10 182.10 182.05 181.91 181.82 181.74 181.59 GBP 210.06 210.01 209.83 209.56 209.32 209.11 208.82 ===========================================================================

