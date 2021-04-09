World
Turkey logs 55,791 new COVID-19 cases, just below record high: health ministry
- Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 55,941 on Thursday.
Updated 10 Apr 2021
ANKARA: Turkey registered 55,791 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, just below an all-time high from a day earlier.
Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 55,941 on Thursday.
Last week, Ankara announced a tightening of measures, including full weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, starting on April 13.
The latest daily death toll was 253, bringing the cumulative toll to 33,454.
Biden Administration's withdrawal plan complicated by targeted Taliban attacks on covert U.S base in Afghanistan
Turkey logs 55,791 new COVID-19 cases, just below record high: health ministry
Toyota all set to launch the Corolla Cross SUV in Pakistan
More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99
People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Read more stories
Comments