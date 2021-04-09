Business & Finance
Polish central bank had net profit of 9.3bn zlotys in 2020, says governor
- In 2019 the central bank's net profit was 7.8 billion zlotys.
09 Apr 2021
WARSAW: Poland's central bank made a profit of 9.3 billion zlotys ($2.44 billion) in 2020, its governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday, of which 95%, or around 8.9 billion zlotys, would go into the state budget.
