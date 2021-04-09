World
All Trump sanctions were against Iran nuclear deal and must be removed: Zarif
- "All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA (the nuclear accord) & must be removed-w/o distinction between arbitrary designations," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.
09 Apr 2021
DUBAI: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that all sanctions imposed on Tehran by former President Donald trump targeted the 2015 nuclear deal, regardless of their designations, and must be removed.
"All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA (the nuclear accord) & must be removed-w/o distinction between arbitrary designations," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.
