ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Sports

Granada streaker hid for 14 hours before Man Utd appearance

  • Garcia is renowned in the Andalusian city and can frequently be seen striding around public areas sporting nothing but his birthday suit.
  • Garcia ran onto the pitch in the 10th minute, throwing himself to the floor and rolling around before being escorted away by police.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

MADRID: A streaker who ran onto the pitch during Granada's home clash with Manchester United showed true commitment to the cause, sneaking into the stadium 14 hours before kickoff and hiding under canvas to evade security.

Granada's players might have been left chasing shadows against United in their 2-0 Europa League defeat on Thursday, however 37-year-old Olmo Garcia, named by local media as 'The Naked Man of Granada', certainly made an impact.

Garcia is renowned in the Andalusian city and can frequently be seen striding around public areas sporting nothing but his birthday suit.

His reputation will have only grown further after he somehow managed to make it into the behind-closed-doors game at the Los Carmenes stadium, avoiding all the security and COVID-19 protocols in doing so.

Garcia ran onto the pitch in the 10th minute, throwing himself to the floor and rolling around before being escorted away by police.

"He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden," the police said.

"The man made it into the stadium at 7am after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move."

