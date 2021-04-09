ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20

  • They also estimated there would be just under 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units in the Paris region around that peak, versus 1,723 as of Thursday.
  • "The central assumption is for the second wave to peak around April 20, when, in the greater Paris region, we would have slightly less than 2,000 patients in intensive care", he said.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

PARIS: France is expected to hit the peak of its third COVID-19 wave around April 20, according to forecasts by the Paris hospitals group AP-HP seen on Friday by Reuters.

They also estimated there would be just under 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units in the Paris region around that peak, versus 1,723 as of Thursday.

"The enforcement of additional restrictive measures (...) allow us, for the first time, to project a turning point, with assumptions that remain fragile", AP-HP boss Martin Hirsch said in an email sent to staff.

"The central assumption is for the second wave to peak around April 20, when, in the greater Paris region, we would have slightly less than 2,000 patients in intensive care", he said.

At the start of the month, just after President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the ICU peak, on a national level, should be reached at the end of April.

Daily new COVID-19 infections in France have doubled since February to average between 35,000 and 40,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is at an almost year high of 5,705.

But that figure did decrease on Thursday, by 24, for the first time in eight days.

