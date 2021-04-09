ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British Prime Minister Johnson reacts to death of Prince Philip

  • "It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.
  • "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his reaction to the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, in Downing Street on Friday.

Below is a text of his speech.

"It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

"He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.

"He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

"With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.

"Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her "strength and stay", of more than 70 years.

"And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation's thoughts must turn today.

"Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.

"Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband "a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know" and I am sure that estimate is correct.

"So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen, we offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Princce Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Boris Johnson Queen Elizabeth Downing Street Buckingham Palace Duke of Edinburgh death of Prince Philip

British Prime Minister Johnson reacts to death of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters