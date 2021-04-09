Govt appoints Asim Ahmed as FBR Chairman

The federal government has decided to appoint Asim Ahmed as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), it was learned on Friday.

Asim Ahmed who belongs to FBR Inland Revenue and is serving as a member of Information Technology in FBR will be replacing the incumbent Chairman Javed Ghani. The FBR Chairman, Javed Ghani, was set to retire on April 10th, i.e., two months before the announcement of the federal budget.

On July 4th, 2020, the federal government had assigned an additional charge of the post of the FBR chairman to Muhammad Javed Ghani. Ghani assumed the additional charge of the post of secretary Revenue Division from July 8th, 2020.

Traditionally, the governments had allowed the outgoing FBR chairman to continue to work till the announcement of the federal budget.

It is pertinent to mention that a notification in this regard will be issued in the late hours of the day today.