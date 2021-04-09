Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has died aged 99

(Karachi) Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has passed away at the age of 99, local media reported.

A per details, Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Philip's death in an official statement released on Friday. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the official statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” Prince Philip is survived by his wife the Queen and his children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and their families.

In 1947, Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth at a grand ceremony. The marriage is stated to be the longest of any British monarch.

Philip spent most of his final years out of the spotlight, staying primarily at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He retired from royal duties in 2017 at the age of 96 but occasionally made appearances at royal engagements.

In 2019, he was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for treatment of a pre-existing condition, and remained there for several days.