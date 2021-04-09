ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower at 6,995.2 points at close of trade, applying brakes on its longest winning run since early December.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

Australian shares ended lower on Friday, as the country joined a host of others in restricting the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and began overhauling its inoculation plans, though the index still delivered its best week in nine.?

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.1% lower at 6,995.2 points at close of trade, applying brakes on its longest winning run since early December.

Australia on Thursday made a policy shift to recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 amid concerns about links to risks of blood clots with AstraZeneca's shot.

"It seems Pandora's box has been opened with the AstraZeneca news," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

"With the government declaring that the vaccine will not be mandatory, the societal divide is now in full swing and the negative news is becoming louder."

Healthcare stocks tumbled 0.8% with sector giant CSL , which has the contract to make 50 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine domestically, dropping as much as 1.4%.

Energy stocks fell 0.7?% after US oil prices eased overnight. Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell as much as 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

However, not all commodities delivered lacklustre performances. Gold stocks firmed 1.7% in their fifth straight session in the black, as overnight bullion prices hit their highest since February.

Tech shares gained 0.7%, reflecting a strong run in Wall Street overnight.

Index heavyweight Afterpay hit its highest in more than one month after the buy-now-pay-later bellwether said its stake in the booming US business had increased to 91%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower at 12,574.4.

Pfizer's AstraZeneca's S&P/ASX 200 index COVID vaccine S&P/NZX 50 Australian shares ended lower

Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters