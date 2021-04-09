Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery restarting CDU, shuts FCC

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting a crude distillation unit (CDU) and shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Thursday at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 90,000-bpd PSLA-7 CDU was shut on March 27 for a planned cleaning of carbon deposits, the sources said.

The 110,000-bpd FCC is one of two cat crackers with the same capacity at the refinery.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined to comment.