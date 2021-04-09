Govt allows China's CoronaVac COVID vaccine for emergency use

(Karachi) Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted Emergency Use Authorization to another Chinese vaccine local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, officials granted permission to the Chinese-made vaccine, CoronaVac, which would be the fifth COVID vaccine and the third Chinese vaccine to be used in Pakistan.

However, as compared to other Chinese vaccines, the efficacy rate of CoronaVac is low but the health authorities gave approval in wake of the third wave of coronavirus.

The Drug Regulatory Authority said: “DRAP’s registration board in its 304th meeting on Thursday gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to CoronaVac vaccine, developed by the Sinovac Life Sciences Company Ltd., based in Beijing, China."

DRAP has already authorized the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, China's CanSino and Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use in Pakistan.

The government has commenced vaccine registration for people aged 60 years and above and so far more than one million people have been inoculated.