World
Johnson & Johnson set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine
- The Indian Express newspaper reported on Friday.
09 Apr 2021
BENGALURU: Johnson & Johnson has told Indian regulators that it will soon begin clinical trials of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Friday.
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Johnson & Johnson set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF
Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout
Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages
Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn
Read more stories
Comments