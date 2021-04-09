ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
Pakistan

Qureshi visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, meets war wounded soldiers

  • The whole nation takes pride in our Armed Forces and acknowledges their achievements and sacrifices may it be during war, internal security duties or nation building projects across the length and breadth of the country, Qureshi said.
  • AFIRM is a premier rehabilitating institute for war-wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Apr 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited on Friday the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) in Rawalpindi.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the FM was accompanied by Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. The FM was given a detailed briefing on the role and contributions of AFIRM.

Meeting the war wounded soldiers, Qureshi inquired about their wellbeing and appreciated the high morale of soldiers. He also paid tribute for their contributions for peace and stability in the region ISPR statement said.

"He said that the whole nation takes pride in our Armed Forces and acknowledges their achievements and sacrifices may it be during war, internal security duties or nation building projects across the length and breadth of the country," ISPR said.

AFIRM is a premier rehabilitating institute for war-wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations. The facility also provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, any kind of violence and Improvised Explosive Devices.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi soldiers ISPR Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

