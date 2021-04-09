ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.75%)
ASL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.78%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.85%)
EPCL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.28%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
JSCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.21%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.96%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.45%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.92%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.26%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.83%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 51.74 (1.08%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By ▲ 590.18 (2.36%)
KSE100 45,029 Increased By ▲ 287.35 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,427 Increased By ▲ 94.81 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toshiba chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer

  • The chairman of Toshiba Corp's board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The chairman of Toshiba Corp's board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private, saying it was unsolicited and that any deal would be contingent on various antitrust approvals and financing.

Toshiba CVC Capital Partners CVC chairman of Toshiba

Toshiba chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters