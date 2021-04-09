Business & Finance
Toshiba chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer
- The chairman of Toshiba Corp's board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private.
09 Apr 2021
TOKYO: The chairman of Toshiba Corp's board on Friday issued a cautious statement on CVC Capital Partners' recent offer to take the company private, saying it was unsolicited and that any deal would be contingent on various antitrust approvals and financing.
