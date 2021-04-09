OCHSL (Kidney Hill) case: AC to indict Mandviwalla, others on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday fixed April 14 for indictment of former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others in illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, decided that charges against Mandviwalla, his brother Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary OCHSL, Karachi and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdul Qadir Shiwani and private persons, Triq Mehmood benamidar of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qayyum, private person and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni Group in OCHSL (Kidney Hill) case, will be framed on April 14 in a case pertaining to multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case.

The court issued directives to all the accused to ensure their presence in the court during the next hearing. The court differed indictment of accused, after it was informed that two co-accused did not appear before it on Thursday.

The counsel for suspects Nadeem Hakim and Ijaz Haroon have submitted separate applications through their counsel before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance which the court approved. The court also ordered to provide the copies of the reference of all the accused persons.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13th. Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court in illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against him and others, Mandviwalla refuted the presumptions about deal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with the government.

To a question about a deal, he said that a wrong impression has been created that the PPP has struck a deal with the government or any other party has made a deal.

“I have no knowledge of a deal and if the news about deal is not in my knowledge then there is no such development,” he said.

When asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has ended practically, he said that he did not believe that the PDM was no more.

If several opposition parties were not on the same page, it does not mean that the opposition has ended or the PDM was no more, he said, adding that the PDM will continue and differences among parties will be resolved through dialogue.

He said that his party will file an intra-court appeal, today, against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision on Senate chairman election. An investigation committee will be constituted for probing installation of spy cameras during the Senate chairman elections, he said that if the committee was not constituted as per assurance then the leader of opposition will himself form a committee to investigate the matter.

He said that the PPP has approached all the opposition parties and they held a meeting at the office of opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. It was decided in the meeting, all opposition parties in the Senate would be on the same page and will conduct joint opposition, he said, adding that it was a good decision according to parliamentary norms. Madviwalla said that the opposition will be united in the Senate and will deal with all the issues properly.

