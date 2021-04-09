Private Schools & Colleges Association ends sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Private Schools and Colleges Association, Thursday, ended the sit-in against closure of educational institutes after getting assurance from the district administration of arranging a meeting with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, led by President Malik Abrar, staged a protest outside the National Press Club against the closure of educational institutes and later gathered at D-Chowk for a sit-in.

Caravans from across the country participated in the protest.

The sit-in was also attended by members of traders’ organisations.

Caravans from across the country were stopped on the way and stopped at Tarnol police station.

Representatives of the district administration held successful talks with the protesters, in which it was decided that the arrested teachers would be released immediately and a meeting with NCOC Chief Asad Umar would be held on Monday.

Protesters assured to meet Asad Umar and later ended the sit-in.

The Private Schools Association had demanded that educational institutes should be opened immediately with SOPs.

