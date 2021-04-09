ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private Schools & Colleges Association ends sit-in

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Private Schools and Colleges Association, Thursday, ended the sit-in against closure of educational institutes after getting assurance from the district administration of arranging a meeting with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, led by President Malik Abrar, staged a protest outside the National Press Club against the closure of educational institutes and later gathered at D-Chowk for a sit-in.

Caravans from across the country participated in the protest.

The sit-in was also attended by members of traders’ organisations.

Caravans from across the country were stopped on the way and stopped at Tarnol police station.

Representatives of the district administration held successful talks with the protesters, in which it was decided that the arrested teachers would be released immediately and a meeting with NCOC Chief Asad Umar would be held on Monday.

Protesters assured to meet Asad Umar and later ended the sit-in.

The Private Schools Association had demanded that educational institutes should be opened immediately with SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC SOPs Asad Umar Private schools Colleges Association

Private Schools & Colleges Association ends sit-in

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.