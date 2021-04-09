KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.914 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,116. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.712 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.323 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.256 billion), Silver (PKR 912.489 million), Crude Oil (PKR 594.809 million), Platinum (PKR 449.699 million), Copper (PKR 276.684 million), DJ (PKR 193.994 million), SP 500 (PKR 100.887 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 92.479 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.609 million was traded.

