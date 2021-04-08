ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Santander's asset management arm to launch trade finance fund

  • The fund - aimed at institutional and accredited investors - will primarily buy assets created by the banking group's trade finance business in transactions with its large corporate clients, the sources said.
  • The recent collapse of British supply chain finance company Greensill, however, has raised investor concerns on some of the risks involved and in some cases, the sector's lack of transparency.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

LONDON: Spanish bank Santander SA's asset management arm is close to launching a new fund that will allow clients to invest in trade finance receivables, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

The fund - aimed at institutional and accredited investors - will primarily buy assets created by the banking group's trade finance business in transactions with its large corporate clients, the sources said.

The move marks Santander Asset Management's first foray into trade finance funds.

Trade and supply chain finance, where lenders pay a company's suppliers on the company's behalf in exchange for a fee and repayment at a later date, has boomed over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Investment funds have also been increasingly providing capital to finance these transactions, as they hunt for yield in a record low interest rate environment.

The recent collapse of British supply chain finance company Greensill, however, has raised investor concerns on some of the risks involved and in some cases, the sector's lack of transparency.

Credit Suisse Group last month shut $10 billion worth of supply chain funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the British firm lost credit insurance coverage for its debt packaging business. The collapse has left investors in the funds facing potential losses, with the Swiss bank yet to recoup more than $5 billion of investments as of March 29.

Santander's new fund is structured to include a number of oversight practices to manage risk for investors, the sources said. Among these, portfolio managers will assess what assets may be included in the fund after reviewing their underlying documentation to ensure they match the fund's mandate, according to the sources. An independent investment committee comprised of well-known industry practitioners has been appointed and is also reviewing each asset to be included in the fund, the sources said.

The bank will be one of the fund's investors, the sources said.

Santander asset management Spanish bank institutional and accredited investors trade finance business British supply chain finance company

Santander's asset management arm to launch trade finance fund

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters