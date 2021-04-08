Pakistan
Governor, SAPM discuss overall security, economic stability
- During the meeting both also discussed in detail the overall security situation in merged tribal districts.
08 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House.
A statement from the Governor's House said both discussed matters pertaining to national security, especially the economic security of the country in detail.
Governor Shah Farman on the occasion presented different suggestions for ensuring economic security and stressed on usage of various opportunities for the purpose.
