Thai capital may take over 2 months to contain new virus outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak in Thailand's capital Bangkok may take more than two months to control, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as the country deals with a new wave of infections and a more contagious variant.

Authorities expect to be able to contain the virus between one and two months in the provinces but in Bangkok, the epicentre, it could take longer, depending on control measures Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in the statement.