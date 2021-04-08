Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case US sanctions scenario

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of US sanctions because of what it described as Washington's hostile and unpredictable policy.

The United States has threatened to impose new sanctions on Moscow over the treatment of jailed opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny and other issues, which has put pressure on the rouble and Russian markets.

"The hostility and unpredictability of America's actions force us in general to be prepared for the worst scenarios," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow's ties with Washington nosedived last month when Russia recalled its ambassador after US President Joe Biden said he thought President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

On Thursday, during a trip to Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Washington's policy had created an impasse in ties and was "maybe even stupid".

Asked about Lavrov's comments, Peskov said: "The minister is, as always, spot-on in his wording.