Business & Finance
Shell Norco, Louisiana, refinery CDU operating at minimum production, other units shut
08 Apr 2021
HOUSTON: The crude distillation unit (CDU) was operating at minimum production levels on Thursday morning at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 227,400 barrel-per-day Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Most of the other production units at the refinery remained shut on following a Wednesday afternoon loss of three steam boilers at the refinery, the sources said.
