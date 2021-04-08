ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Pakistan's meat exporter to commence frozen food production by July

Ali Ahmed 08 Apr 2021

Pakistan’s meat exporter, Al Shaheer Corporation Limited has announced to commence commercial production of its frozen food facility by July 2021.

In a statement to the bourse, the company that was set up in 2012 and is in the business of trading different kinds of meat- goat, cow, fish.

The company informed that Ahsan Afzaal has been hired as Chief Operating Officer of the company and is heading the frozen food business.

“Hiring of all team members for the new business is complete and that team is geared up to ensure that timelines are not missed… the plan is to launch our products in at least 2500 stores across Pakistan,” Al Shaheer said in a statement.

The company informed that it is in process of inking contracting with all major IMTs, LMTs, and targeted general trade stores in localities with sensible populations. “Freezer placement strategy has been finalized, freezers have been ordered and will be available at least 45 days before launch.”

Whereas, the civil construction is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Although it is present in the local market, the majority of Al Shaheer’s revenue is generated through export sales. Some of the major export destinations are concentrated in the Middle East including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, whereas in the local market, the company is present in the three big cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

