Markets
European stocks ahead in early deals
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 15,221.90 points.
08 Apr 2021
LONDON: Europe's main stock markets rose in early deals Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up by 0.5 percent at 6,916.36 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 15,221.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced by 0.6 percent to 6,164.19, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
European stocks ahead in early deals
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’
Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts
Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments