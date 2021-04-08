European stocks ahead in early deals

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets rose in early deals Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up by 0.5 percent at 6,916.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent to 15,221.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced by 0.6 percent to 6,164.19, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.