ANL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.4%)
AVN 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.92%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.99%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.43%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.21%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.98%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
TRG 144.60 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.66%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 37.3 (0.79%)
BR30 24,721 Increased By ▲ 332.54 (1.36%)
KSE100 44,442 Increased By ▲ 488.58 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,188 Increased By ▲ 175.33 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges lower on swift economic recovery bets

  • The S&P 500 added to gains, while the dollar index inched up after the Fed released the minutes.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Gold prices fell on Wednesday a day after hitting a more than one-week peak, as strong economic data from the United States bolstered hopes of a swift recovery dimming the precious metal's appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,737.01 per ounce by 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,741.6.

"If we get continued strength in economic reports I think we are going to see much greater likelihood of interest rates increasing yields increasing.

That ultimately is going to have negative impact on gold," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

Non-yielding bullion is highly sensitive to higher rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings rose to a two-year high in February, while strengthening domestic demand helped hiring amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve remained cautious about the continuing risks of the coronavirus pandemic and committed to pouring on monetary policy support until a rebound was more secure, minutes of the central bank's March meeting showed.

"There's not much indicative of what they intend to do (with regards to interest rates) which makes it obvious that for any real clarity we have to wait and see what happens with economic news," Sica said.

The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for global economic growth again on Tuesday, forecasting worldwide output would rise 6% this year, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

The S&P 500 added to gains, while the dollar index inched up after the Fed released the minutes.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $25.12 per ounce. Palladium was down 2.3% to $2,622.71 per ounce, having earlier hit a one week low of $2,592.

Platinum fell 0.6% to $1,225.39 per ounce, having earlier risen to $1,244.50, its highest since Feb. 25.

Gold Silver Gold prices rise Gold prices down gold import

Gold edges lower on swift economic recovery bets

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters