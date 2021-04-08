Mexico's Pemex suffers fire at refinery, seven injured

MEXICO CITY: A fire on Wednesday at an oil refinery operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan injured seven people before it was brought under control, the state-run oil company said.

The blaze at the Lazaro Cardenas refinery near the Gulf of Mexico started on Wednesday afternoon, local media said.

A few hours later, Pemex said in a statement that the fire had been brought under control and that no one had died or suffered serious injuries.

"There are no risks for the population," Pemex said.

Seven people suffered light injuries, and were in stable condition in a local Pemex hospital, the company said. They included five firefighters, one Pemex worker with burns, and another Pemex employee who inhaled smoke, Pemex said.

The executive director of Mexico's safety, energy and environment regulator ASEA, Angel Carrizales, said on Twitter the fire started in a gasoline transfer pump.

Footage posted on social media showed flames leaping inside the refinery and thick black plumes of smoke billowing out.

The refinery, one of six operated by Pemex, has a capacity of up to 285,000 barrels per day, according to the company.