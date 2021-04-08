Business & Finance
German industrial orders rise on strong domestic demand in February
Updated 08 Apr 2021
BERLIN: German industrial orders rose for the second month in a row in February driven by strong domestic demand, data showed on Thursday in a further sign that manufacturers are set to cushion a pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.
The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods increased on the month by 1.2% in seasonally adjusted terms. This was in line with a Reuters forecast.
The increase came after a down wardly revised rise of 0.8% in January.
Domestic orders jumped by 4% on the month while foreign orders fell by 0.5%. Still, bookings from other euro zone countries increased by 2.7%.
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
German industrial orders rise on strong domestic demand in February
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’
Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts
Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra
PD has put payment to IPPs on ice
Read more stories
Comments