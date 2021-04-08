ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.31%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.86%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.66 (0.84%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 308.85 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,441 Increased By ▲ 487.88 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,188 Increased By ▲ 175.71 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

  • Blinken says the US will relaunch policies stopped during the Trump administration, including $150 million for UN Relief and Works Agency
  • Assistance will help provide critical relief to those in great need, fosters economic development, and supports Israeli-Palestinian understanding, security coordination, and stability
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The Joe Biden-led US administration has announced to restore $235 million in humanitarian funding to support Palestinian economic relief programs, local media reported on Thursday.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US will relaunch policies stopped during the Trump administration, including $150 million for UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – a funding initiative that has frustrated Republican members of congress.

He added the funding will help provide critical relief to those in great need, fosters economic development and supports Israeli-Palestinian understanding, security coordination and stability.

The US State Department said the nation would contribute $150 million to the UN agency and give an additional $75 million in economic and development assistance for the West Bank and Gaza. Besides, the US will also grant $10 million for peacebuilding efforts.

The agency provides aid and relief services to around 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and across the Middle East.

The Trump administration had blocked aid to Palestinians after it severed ties with the Palestinian Authority in 2018. The move aied to force the Palestinians to negotiate with Israel on terms the Palestinian leadership branded as an effort to deny them a viable state.

economic development palestinian refugees Joe Biden led US administration $235 million in humanitarian funding Palestinian economic relief programs UN Relief and Works Agency Trump's decision reversed security coordination and stability critical relief West Bank and Gaza

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters