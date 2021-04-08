Amid heightened COVID-19 threat, USEFP cancels SAT administration test scheduled for May 8

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has canceled its SAT administration test scheduled for May 8.

In a Twitter post, the USEFP said that it has canceled the test "in compliance with the government's current policy to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan". The USEFP further said that those who have registered with it can contact the College Board for refund and cancellation of the exam.

"We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," USEFP tweeted.

USEFP is a platform that helps Pakistani students fulfill their dreams of studying in the US. USEFP, through unique educational and cultural exchange programs, provides opportunities to Pakistanis to study, research, and engage with international students, scholars, and professionals in the US.