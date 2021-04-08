ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.35%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 85.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.31 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.45%)
UNITY 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.63 (0.84%)
BR30 24,702 Increased By ▲ 313.66 (1.29%)
KSE100 44,436 Increased By ▲ 482.91 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,187 Increased By ▲ 174.56 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dublin, Bilbao Euro 2020 games in doubt as UEFA extends fan deadline

  • The government has signalled the relaxing of restrictions will be staggered over a period of months after a hasty reopening in late 2020 contributed to a surge in cases.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

PARIS: Euro 2020 matches in Dublin and Bilbao are in doubt after Irish and Spanish football chiefs said Wednesday they were unable to give assurances over the presence of spectators, as UEFA extended to April 28 a deadline for host cities to submit fan number estimates.

Dublin was one of 12 cities that had originally until Wednesday to submit their plans to admit fans to European football's governing body for the delayed tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 11.

The Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital is scheduled to host three group matches and a last-16 game but there are growing doubts over the issue of fan attendance.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that countries that fail to offer guarantees on supporter numbers could be dropped as hosts.

"The Football Association of Ireland, on advice and guidance from the government, has today notified UEFA that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA Euro 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June," the FAI said in a statement.

Ireland has been in a third coronavirus lockdown since late December but will take its first tentative step towards lifting curbs on Monday.

The government has signalled the relaxing of restrictions will be staggered over a period of months after a hasty reopening in late 2020 contributed to a surge in cases.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said it would be "impossible" to admit fans to games at Bilbao's San Mames stadium based on the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Basque region.

"The requirement to have 60% of the population vaccinated in the Basque Country and the rest of Spain before June 14, or a figure that does not exceed 2% of (intensive care) beds occupied by Covid by the date of the matches, they are impossible objectives to fulfil and will result, therefore, in the absence of the public," the RFEF said in a statement.

Spanish media had reported Bilbao was planning to accommodate up to 13,000 fans inside its 53,000-capacity ground, due to host Spain's group games against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia and a round-of-16 match, if health conditions were met.

Dublin UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Euro 2020 Euro 2020 qualifiers Spanish Football Federation Bilbao Aviva Stadium FAI Basque Country

Dublin, Bilbao Euro 2020 games in doubt as UEFA extends fan deadline

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters