World

Tunisia tightens anti-Covid measures

  • Hospital officials have in recent days spoken of a dangerous situation due to an increase in infections and dozens of deaths per day.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia on Wednesday announced additional restrictions to curb Covid-19, as a rise in infections poses what officials called "dangerous" risks for the North African nation.

The new measures, to be imposed from April 9-30, include banning public and private gatherings.

The government is also calling on governors to impose a nighttime curfew from 7 pm to 5 am, moving the start time up three hours from the current 10 pm.

Government spokesman Hasna Ben Slimane, who detailed the measures at a press conference, also announced the closure of weekly souks throughout Tunisia.

A five-day self-quarantine will be required for those arriving from abroad along with a negative PCR test within 72 hours before the trip.

Hospital officials have in recent days spoken of a dangerous situation due to an increase in infections and dozens of deaths per day.

Intensive care beds in hospital Covid units have reached 80 percent capacity and that number is at risk of increasing, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi told the press conference, calling the situation "dangerous".

As of April 6, Tunisia had recorded 264,994 virus infections including 9,087 deaths, according to the health ministry.

